Delhi's Clean Sweep Initiative: A United Effort for a Cleaner City

The Delhi government will initiate a month-long cleanliness campaign from August 1, involving schools, resident associations, and community groups. Led by Education Minister Ashish Sood, the campaign responds to Prime Minister Modi's call and aims to ensure visible cleanliness across Delhi with widespread community involvement and awareness activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 08:38 IST
The Delhi government is set to launch an intensive cleanliness campaign from August 1, spearheaded by Education Minister Ashish Sood. This month-long initiative seeks to engage schools, resident welfare associations, and community groups in a concerted effort to enhance cleanliness across the capital.

Following a high-level meeting, preparations for the large-scale campaign were solidified. Sood emphasized that this initiative is a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive, entrusting the Delhi government with the task of improving the city's cleanliness visibility.

Community involvement is key, with Sood urging active participation from RWAs, local groups, and students, who will serve as 'Cleanliness Ambassadors.' The campaign will also leverage digital platforms enabling citizens to contribute and document progress, reinforcing collective responsibility and action.

