Tanker Truck Spill Threatens Salmon Habitat in Washington's Olympic Peninsula
A tanker truck crash on Washington's Olympic Peninsula resulted in a significant fuel spill into Indian Creek, impacting local salmon habitats. The spill's cause remains unclear, with cleanup efforts underway while monitoring its environmental effects. The incident also prompted temporary water usage restrictions in Port Angeles.
A tanker truck accident on Washington's Olympic Peninsula has led to a substantial fuel spill, threatening recently restored salmon habitat in Indian Creek. The accident occurred on US 101, but the cause remains unknown, according to Governor Bob Ferguson's office.
The overturned truck, with a capacity of 6,000 gallons of diesel and 4,000 gallons of gasoline, is actively leaking into the creek. Emergency crews are on site attempting to contain the spill, with cleanup activities being closely monitored by the governor, who considers the ramifications on the environment particularly distressing.
As a precaution, Port Angeles temporarily shut down its water treatment operations due to potential contamination, urging residents to minimize water use. Meanwhile, part of US 101 remains closed as authorities work to address the spill's broader environmental impact.
