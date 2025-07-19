Left Menu

Super Chennai: Catalyzing a Global City Vision

The 'Super Chennai' website, backed by CREDAI and entrepreneurs, aims to position Chennai as a global leader by offering real-time updates and information. This digital-first initiative was launched to enhance civic pride and showcase Chennai's cultural richness, economic opportunities, and future-ready spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 12:01 IST
The launch of the 'Super Chennai' website, supported by CREDAI and local entrepreneurs, marks a pivotal effort to rebrand Chennai as a global city. This new digital platform is set to deliver real-time updates and comprehensive insights about the city, reinforcing its status as a vibrant and economically promising metropolis.

Unveiled as part of CREDAI's digital-first mission, the website aims to foster community participation and civic pride. It is designed to showcase Chennai's distinct cultural richness and economic opportunities, offering a modern narrative of what the city stands for. The initiative is a concerted effort involving technologists, entrepreneurs, and artists alike.

The 'Super Chennai' initiative is also set to roll out a national campaign, promoting Chennai's unique blend of tradition and modernity. Efforts include digital outreach and media partnerships. The launch highlights the spirit of advancement Chennai embodies, alongside honoring contributors like C K Kumaravel for their role in fostering inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

