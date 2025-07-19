Kenya Launches Task Force to Combat Obesity with Support from IAEA Nutrition Data

Kenya has taken a decisive step toward addressing its growing public health crisis of obesity and overweight by forming a national task force to develop comprehensive body weight management guidelines. The move comes in the wake of promising results from a stable isotope nutrition study supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which provided critical data on the effectiveness of lifestyle interventions for women in the country.

The new task force operates under the umbrella of the Healthy Diets and Lifestyle Technical Working Group and has been convened by Kenya’s Ministry of Health. Over the next year, it will draw on scientific findings and field experience to formulate a national framework to support Kenyans in achieving and maintaining healthier body weight, particularly targeting women of reproductive age.

Rising Obesity and the Double Burden of Malnutrition

Kenya, like many low- and middle-income countries, is facing a dual nutritional crisis: the coexistence of undernutrition and rising rates of overweight and obesity. The prevalence of overweight and obesity is particularly high among women aged 20 to 49, with counties such as Nyeri reporting alarmingly high rates—63% of women fall into this category, according to recent data.

The country’s Division of Nutrition and Dietetics approached the IAEA for technical support through its technical cooperation and human health programmes, seeking to understand how diet and lifestyle interventions could mitigate these trends.

Innovative Research: Stable Isotope Techniques for Better Data

The IAEA supported the Kenyan study using a stable isotope technique known as deuterium dilution—a gold-standard method for accurately assessing changes in body composition, specifically fat mass versus lean body mass.

Launched in 2020, the study enrolled 197 women aged 18 to 49. It divided participants into two groups:

101 women in the intervention group received regular biweekly nutrition counselling, emphasizing dietary diversity, portion control, and balanced meals.

They also participated in physical activity sessions, peer motivation support groups, and community initiatives such as kitchen gardening and food budgeting workshops.

The remaining 96 women served as the control group, receiving no structured intervention.

After six months, the intervention group saw significant health improvements. On average, participants in this group experienced reductions in weight, waist and hip circumference, fat mass, and overall body fat percentage. The control group showed little to no measurable change, underscoring the success of the lifestyle-based intervention model.

From Data to Policy: Creating Impact at the National Level

Dr. Dorcus Mbithe David-Kigaru, senior lecturer at Kenyatta University and the study’s lead researcher, presented the findings to national stakeholders, prompting immediate policy interest.

“These results are encouraging, showing how longer-term interventions and lifestyle changes can tackle rising overweight and obesity in Kenya,” said Dr. Mbithe. “To sustain the improvements, support networks and community health workers must play an active role.”

The study’s findings were embraced by the National Healthy Diets Technical Working Group, which quickly formed a dedicated task force to translate the data into actionable national guidelines.

“Kenya has shown limited progress towards achieving diet-related non-communicable disease targets,” noted Eric Ngereso Kihugwa, Chair of the new task force and nutritionist at Kenyatta National Hospital. “The guidelines we’re developing will enable healthcare workers to deliver more structured, evidence-based obesity management strategies.”

A Global Model for Science-Driven Health Solutions

The successful implementation of this study and the ensuing national policy response illustrate the far-reaching impact of scientific techniques in public health.

“This is a powerful example of how stable isotope techniques can advance health, nutrition, and well-being at both programmatic and policy levels,” said Cornelia Loechl, Head of Nutritional and Health-related Environmental Studies at the IAEA.

By providing high-quality, quantifiable data, stable isotope methodologies allow health authorities to measure real changes in human physiology, guiding more effective interventions and policies. For Kenya, this collaboration is not only improving health outcomes but also laying the groundwork for regional models that could be replicated elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

Looking Ahead

The Kenyan government is committed to scaling up the pilot project’s success across the country, with the new task force expected to finalize the national guidelines by mid-2026. These will help shape public health campaigns, clinical protocols, and community-level interventions aimed at curbing the rising tide of obesity-related diseases.

As global attention continues to focus on the double burden of malnutrition, Kenya’s initiative—with backing from international scientific organizations—offers a compelling roadmap for other nations grappling with similar health challenges.