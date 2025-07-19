Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that a low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal by July 24, potentially bringing heavy rainfall to specific districts in South Bengal next week.

Due to monsoon flows and strong moisture incursion, isolated incidents of heavy to very heavy rain are anticipated in North Bengal's districts until July 22. With the anticipated low-pressure development, rainfall in South Bengal is also expected to increase, particularly from July 23.

Thunderstorms with gusty winds are additionally forecast for Kolkata and other South Bengal districts on Saturday. As of 8:30 am on Saturday, Kolkata had already recorded 32.6 mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)