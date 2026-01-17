Kolkata Book Fair Awaits US Pavilion Amid Funding Uncertainty

The possibility of an official US pavilion at the International Kolkata Book Fair remains slim, as fund allocation issues cast doubt on its presence. This development marks a departure in the event's 49-year history, organizers announced on Saturday.

Scheduled from January 22 to February 3 at Salt Lake's Central Park grounds, the fair will proceed with Argentina as the theme country alongside participation from nations such as the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Spain.

Despite the absence of the US pavilion—a staple in earlier editions that drew students with publications and digital presentations—the fair will feature over 1,000 stalls from both Indian and international publishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)