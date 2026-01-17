Left Menu

Kolkata Book Fair Awaits US Pavilion Amid Funding Uncertainty

The 49th International Kolkata Book Fair may not feature an official US pavilion due to funding issues, a key attraction of past editions. Although the US pavilion is unlikely, the event will host various international participants, with Argentina as this year's theme country.

  • Country:
  • India

The possibility of an official US pavilion at the International Kolkata Book Fair remains slim, as fund allocation issues cast doubt on its presence. This development marks a departure in the event's 49-year history, organizers announced on Saturday.

Scheduled from January 22 to February 3 at Salt Lake's Central Park grounds, the fair will proceed with Argentina as the theme country alongside participation from nations such as the UK, Germany, France, Australia, and Spain.

Despite the absence of the US pavilion—a staple in earlier editions that drew students with publications and digital presentations—the fair will feature over 1,000 stalls from both Indian and international publishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

