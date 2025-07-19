BJP Criticizes Karnataka's Tunnel Road Project as Environmental and Political Misstep

BJP leader R Ashoka has strongly criticized Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's proposed tunnel road project, calling it a significant environmental and political mistake. He slammed the Congress-led state government for what he described as a plan to destroy Bengaluru's iconic heritage zones and vital lung spaces by digging deep tunnels.

Describing the project as 'urban mutilation', Ashoka emphasized that Bengaluru deserves clean air and green spaces rather than extravagant 'ego tunnels' that serve only a select few. He accused the project of being environmental vandalism disguised as infrastructure development and cited it as an instance of Congress-backed betrayal.

The BJP leader questioned the silence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on the issue, accusing them of hypocrisy and corruption. He criticized the project for benefiting the elite while straining Bengaluru's traffic and urged the government to focus on public transport improvements instead.

