Kerala's Northern Districts Brace for Monsoon Fury with Red Alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for five northern districts of Kerala due to heavy rains, causing flooding and disrupting traffic. Kozhikode and Wayanad experienced intense rainfall, resulting in significant crop losses. Authorities are on high alert, prepared for evacuations if necessary, amid ongoing weather warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-07-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 16:58 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' on Saturday for five northern districts in Kerala as heavy rains continued to inundate towns and high-range areas, leading to significant flooding and traffic disruptions.

The alert forecasts 'extremely heavy rainfall' for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has released safety guidelines.

With crop losses in Kozhikode reported at Rs 44 crore, district authorities are prepared for possible evacuations from high-risk areas. The ongoing weather conditions have schools in Kasaragod enforcing strict safety measures to prevent monsoon-related mishaps.

