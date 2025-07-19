Kerala's Northern Districts Brace for Monsoon Fury with Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' on Saturday for five northern districts in Kerala as heavy rains continued to inundate towns and high-range areas, leading to significant flooding and traffic disruptions.

The alert forecasts 'extremely heavy rainfall' for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. In response, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has released safety guidelines.

With crop losses in Kozhikode reported at Rs 44 crore, district authorities are prepared for possible evacuations from high-risk areas. The ongoing weather conditions have schools in Kasaragod enforcing strict safety measures to prevent monsoon-related mishaps.