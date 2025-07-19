Left Menu

Hyderabad's 24x7 Transformation: Setting a New Benchmark in Urban Governance

The Telangana government is set to transform Hyderabad into India's first 24x7 operational city, under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. This initiative aims to enhance the city's economic potential and civic infrastructure, focusing on a vibrant night-time economy and inclusive urban development for employment and safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is on the brink of a historic transformation, as the Telangana government unveils ambitious plans to make it India's first fully operational 24x7 city. Spearheaded by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, this initiative aims to boost the city's economy and align it with global metropolises like New York and Tokyo.

The initiative is being driven by Hari Chandana, IAS, Hyderabad's new Collector, whose previous accomplishments in citizen-centric governance are well-documented. Her strategic leadership will be crucial in mobilizing departments to ensure synchronized 24x7 operations across sectors like IT, healthcare, and transportation.

The government is focused on building an ecosystem conducive to continuous public service delivery, emphasizing safety, enhanced amenities, and employment. Public confidence and stakeholder engagement are pivotal, with real-time monitoring systems and feedback platforms set to play a key role. This transformational model is expected to serve as a blueprint for urban development across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

