Rajasthan Boosts Yamuna Water Project with Rs 95 Crore Investment

In a recent initiative, the Rajasthan government has committed Rs 95 crore to expedite the construction works under the expansive Yamuna Water Agreement, as revealed in an official statement on Saturday.

This funding will contribute to the development of the Renukaji and Lakhwar Dams in the upper Yamuna basin, promising year-round water supply across the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the project's impact on water accessibility in Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu, describing it as a significant advancement in securing permanent drinking water and irrigation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)