Left Menu

Rajasthan Boosts Yamuna Water Project with Rs 95 Crore Investment

The Rajasthan government sanctioned Rs 95 crore for the construction works under the Yamuna Water Agreement, speeding up dam construction in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Yamuna Water Project will benefit regions like Churu and Sikar by providing consistent water supply for drinking and irrigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:59 IST
Rajasthan Boosts Yamuna Water Project with Rs 95 Crore Investment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent initiative, the Rajasthan government has committed Rs 95 crore to expedite the construction works under the expansive Yamuna Water Agreement, as revealed in an official statement on Saturday.

This funding will contribute to the development of the Renukaji and Lakhwar Dams in the upper Yamuna basin, promising year-round water supply across the state.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the project's impact on water accessibility in Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu, describing it as a significant advancement in securing permanent drinking water and irrigation facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025