Rajasthan Boosts Yamuna Water Project with Rs 95 Crore Investment
The Rajasthan government sanctioned Rs 95 crore for the construction works under the Yamuna Water Agreement, speeding up dam construction in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Yamuna Water Project will benefit regions like Churu and Sikar by providing consistent water supply for drinking and irrigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent initiative, the Rajasthan government has committed Rs 95 crore to expedite the construction works under the expansive Yamuna Water Agreement, as revealed in an official statement on Saturday.
This funding will contribute to the development of the Renukaji and Lakhwar Dams in the upper Yamuna basin, promising year-round water supply across the state.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the project's impact on water accessibility in Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu, describing it as a significant advancement in securing permanent drinking water and irrigation facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Both pilots of IAF jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan killed in the accident: IAF.
Court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain cause of accident: IAF on Jaguar jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan.
Jaguar fighter jet crashes near Churu in Rajasthan: Official sources.
IAF says its Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during routine training mission near Churu in Rajasthan.
Court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain cause of accident: IAF on Jaguar jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan.