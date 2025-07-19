Tragedy in Kota: Teen's Life Ends Amidst Family Tensions

An 18-year-old student was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his Kota residence, sparking concerns over potential family pressures.

Atharv Saxena, originally from Bundi, resided with his mother and brother while his father visited weekly from his grocery business in Bundi. The student attended a private school in Kota.

Despite leaving a note denying culpability, Saxena hinted at parental disputes over smoking accusations, a habit he claimed to abstain from. Police labeled the case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita following a post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)