Governor Hobbs Tours Grand Canyon Devastation Amidst Wildfire Debate

Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs surveyed the fire-ravaged North Rim of the Grand Canyon. She called for an investigation into the handling of the wildfire management and plans to meet federal officials about their response. The fire, started by lightning on July 4, has burned 18 square miles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arizona | Updated: 20-07-2025 07:40 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 07:40 IST
wildfire
Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs conducted an aerial survey of the Grand Canyon's North Rim, assessing the severe destruction from a wildfire. She has called for an investigation into the National Park Service's handling of the blaze, which was allowed to burn initially under a 'confine and contain' strategy.

The fire, ignited by a lightning strike on July 4, quickly intensified due to hot, dry conditions and strong winds. It has destroyed over 70 structures, including historic sites, and charred more than 18 square miles. Governor Hobbs emphasized the need for collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies in addressing the crisis.

Scheduled to meet federal leaders next week, Hobbs aims to understand the decision-making process and avoid future missteps. With the North Rim closed for the season, questions remain about firefighting strategies amidst a climate of political scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

