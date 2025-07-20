India’s Strides in Sustainable Development: A Dual Strategy

India is making significant strides in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to a dual strategy blending strong safety nets and growth-fostering reforms, as highlighted by Suman Bery, NITI Aayog's Vice Chairman.

From 2013-14 to 2022-23, 240 million Indians have been lifted out of multi-dimensional poverty, with social protection coverage having doubled since 2015. Health targets, particularly those related to maternal, child, and infant mortality, are within reach before 2030, the SDG deadline.

Suman Bery emphasized India's progress in climate action, citing its accomplishment of achieving 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources ahead of schedule. Bery credited this success to India's commitment to international climate agreements and the homegrown nature of their programs, aligning with the global agenda of inclusive growth.

