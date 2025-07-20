Major Earthquake Hits Kamchatka Coast

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 has been reported near the coastal region of Kamchatka in far eastern Russia, as per data from the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (approximately 6.21 miles), revealing more intense underground activity than initially perceived.

While the initial reports cited a magnitude of 6.2, the GFZ has since updated this to 6.6. As yet, there have been no immediate confirmations of any resultant damages or casualties in the affected areas.