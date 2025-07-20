Revolutionizing Plastic Waste: Maharashtra's Local Community Effort

The All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) has embarked on a pioneering initiative in Maharashtra aimed at reducing plastic waste through community engagement. This project, launched in Satara and Pimpri Chinchwad, seeks to transform the state's approach to plastic recycling and landfill reduction, according to an official statement.

The initiative operates under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with local municipal bodies, focusing on 'Localizing Plastic Action through Communities'. It emphasizes advocacy and stakeholder sensitization on plastic waste management's circularity and its environmental impact, pivotal in addressing the pressing issue of plastic pollution.

AIILSG aims to build capacity and empower groups including students, NGOs, and self-help groups, to optimize waste management processes. Efforts include training initiatives, the development of a specialized app to manage waste collection, and collaborations with designers to create sustainable products. The program offers new income opportunities through innovative recycling methods and partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)