Typhoon Wipha Grounds Flights and Unleashes Chaos in Asia

Typhoon Wipha caused severe disruptions on Sunday as it swept through Hong Kong and nearby airports in China, forcing major flight cancellations and delays.

Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Macao airports were among those severely affected, with all daytime flights either canceled or postponed. As a precaution, some high-speed train services were also suspended.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised a hurricane signal No. 10, indicating the highest level of warning. Reports of fallen trees and over 200 people seeking refuge in public shelters added to the chaos. The storm is forecast to hit Macao and Zhuhai before moving towards Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)