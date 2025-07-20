Left Menu

Typhoon Wipha Grounds Flights and Unleashes Chaos in Asia

Typhoon Wipha has wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and neighboring regions, leading to major flight cancellations and suspended train services. The storm reached maximum winds of 87 mph, forcing over 200 people into shelters and closing amusement parks. It continues westward, impacting Vietnam and other regions.

Updated: 20-07-2025 13:16 IST
Typhoon Wipha Grounds Flights and Unleashes Chaos in Asia
Typhoon Wipha caused severe disruptions on Sunday as it swept through Hong Kong and nearby airports in China, forcing major flight cancellations and delays.

Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and Macao airports were among those severely affected, with all daytime flights either canceled or postponed. As a precaution, some high-speed train services were also suspended.

The Hong Kong Observatory raised a hurricane signal No. 10, indicating the highest level of warning. Reports of fallen trees and over 200 people seeking refuge in public shelters added to the chaos. The storm is forecast to hit Macao and Zhuhai before moving towards Vietnam.

