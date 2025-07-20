Left Menu

Reviving Nature's Defense: Reconnecting with the Microbial World

Renowned scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with natural elements to strengthen the human immune system. He argues that modern, 'hyper-clean' lifestyles hinder our biological defenses, likening natural exposure to regular software updates that help the body recognize evolving pathogens.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, esteemed scientist Ajai Kumar Sonkar called for a return to nature-based lifestyles to bolster human immunity against potential pandemics akin to Covid-19. Sonkar, recognized for his pioneering work in pearl-making techniques, warns against the perils of today's 'hyper-clean' living environments.

Citing nature as a vital source of microbial information, Sonkar likens human interaction with natural elements such as soil and rivers to essential software updates for smartphones. According to him, this exchange keeps our immune systems equipped to battle evolving bacteria and viruses.

His research sheds light on the Ganga River's role as a microbial network that harnesses protective bacteriophages. He argues that societies excessively sterilized, like those in Europe and the US, fall victim to 'microbial amnesia,' compromising their natural immunity. Sonkar advocates for a reconnection with nature as a strategic response to future health crises.

