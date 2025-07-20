Left Menu

Nepal Battles Nature: Floods Block Highways, Hydropower on Alert

Incessant rain since Saturday has blocked 11 national highways in Nepal, impacting life in remote areas. Authorities urge hydropower projects to stay alert as rivers may reach danger levels. The looming weather threats prompt warnings to residents near major rivers, with significant impacts expected in both eastern and western regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 20:39 IST
Nepal Battles Nature: Floods Block Highways, Hydropower on Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is grappling with severe weather conditions as relentless rain since Saturday has led to the complete blockade of 11 national highways, disrupting daily life in remote hilly regions, officials reported Sunday.

With the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecasting more heavy rainfall until July 21, the Independent Power Producers Association of Nepal has urged all hydropower projects to maintain high alertness to prevent potential human and material losses caused by natural disasters.

Home Ministry officials have cautioned residents near major rivers to be vigilant as water levels may rise, particularly in rivers such as Koshi, Tamor, and Arun. Meanwhile, numerous thoroughfares remain obstructed, including Koshi Highway and Mechi Highway, intensifying the impact on transportation and infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025