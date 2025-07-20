Nepal Battles Nature: Floods Block Highways, Hydropower on Alert

Nepal is grappling with severe weather conditions as relentless rain since Saturday has led to the complete blockade of 11 national highways, disrupting daily life in remote hilly regions, officials reported Sunday.

With the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecasting more heavy rainfall until July 21, the Independent Power Producers Association of Nepal has urged all hydropower projects to maintain high alertness to prevent potential human and material losses caused by natural disasters.

Home Ministry officials have cautioned residents near major rivers to be vigilant as water levels may rise, particularly in rivers such as Koshi, Tamor, and Arun. Meanwhile, numerous thoroughfares remain obstructed, including Koshi Highway and Mechi Highway, intensifying the impact on transportation and infrastructure.