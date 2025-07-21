Left Menu

Tragedy in Poonch: Landslide Hits School

A landslide triggered by heavy rain in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the life of a young student and injured five at a government school. Officials, including LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah, expressed their condolences and ensured support to the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Poonch | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:50 IST
Tragedy in Poonch: Landslide Hits School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating landslide struck a government school in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leading to the tragic death of a student and injuries to five others.

The incident, precipitated by heavy overnight rain, saw a large boulder crash into the school's roof, resulting in a harrowing scene.

Local leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, expressed their sympathies and vowed to assist the victims' families and ensure a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025