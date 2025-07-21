Tragedy in Poonch: Landslide Hits School
A landslide triggered by heavy rain in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the life of a young student and injured five at a government school. Officials, including LG Manoj Sinha and CM Omar Abdullah, expressed their condolences and ensured support to the affected families.
A devastating landslide struck a government school in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, leading to the tragic death of a student and injuries to five others.
The incident, precipitated by heavy overnight rain, saw a large boulder crash into the school's roof, resulting in a harrowing scene.
Local leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, expressed their sympathies and vowed to assist the victims' families and ensure a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy.
