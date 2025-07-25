Devastating Downpour: Northern China Faces Torrential Challenges

In a staggering weather event, Baoding, an industrial hub near Beijing, has been inundated with almost a year's worth of rain within just 24 hours, forcing mass evacuations and sparking widespread disruption. Over 19,000 individuals have been displaced as roads became impassable and streets flooded.

Particularly hard-hit was Yi in western Baoding, which received 448.7 mm of rainfall, causing flash floods, power outages, and infrastructure damage, including to bridges and roads, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. These extreme weather patterns have consistently broken records across Hebei province, where Baoding is situated.

This relentless rainfall, reminiscent of the intense typhoon-driven downpours seen in 2023, underscores growing concerns over climate change-induced shifts in weather patterns. The Chinese government has responded by dispatching emergency supplies, aware of the ongoing flood risks posed to its densely populated northern regions.

