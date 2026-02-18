Left Menu

Indian Sugar Production Faces Setbacks as Excessive Rainfall Impacts Yield

India's sugar production is expected to fall below initial estimates due to excessive rainfall affecting cane yields in major producing states. Global sugar prices may rise as India struggles to meet its export quota, potentially shipping only half of it. Domestic prices are also expected to increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:31 IST
Indian Sugar Production Faces Setbacks as Excessive Rainfall Impacts Yield
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's sugar production is set to fall short of initial estimates as excessive rainfall hampers cane yields in key producing states, Reuters reports. This shortfall could limit exports from the world's second-largest sugar producer, affecting global markets.

According to traders, the country might face challenges shipping even half of its allocated export quota. This situation could bolster global sugar prices, which are currently near five-year lows, while also driving domestic prices higher. Internal estimates from five trade houses suggest India will produce between 28.5 million and 29 million metric tons of sugar during the 2025/26 marketing year, ending in September.

The Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) had predicted an output of 30.95 million tons for the year. The largest production cut is expected in Maharashtra, India's top sugar-producing state. Farmers, like Vilas Patil from Kolhapur, report disrupted growth cycles due to heavy rainfall. Domestic production issues and increased seasonal demand are likely to further support sugar prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

BJP Aims for Electoral Hat-trick in Assam

 India
2
UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

UAE Leader Meets U.S. Senator Amid Criticism Surge

 United Arab Emirates
3
Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

Gautam Buddh Nagar Cracks Down on Illegal Ultrasound Centres

 India
4
Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

Clash of Waters: The Krishna River Dispute Heats Up

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026