Three dead in rain-related incidents in Telangana, state continues to receive widespread rainfall

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:24 IST
Three persons died in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana during the current spell of seasonal rains over the last few days, officials said on Friday.

Despite rains, two persons went fishing at LMD reservoir in Karimnagar district on July 23, and drowned, police said.

A 20-year-old man, who was driving a two-wheeler, died when lightning struck him in Wazeedu mandal of Mulugu district on July 23, they added.

Meanwhile, several places in the state received widespread rainfall on Friday.

Bompalli in Karimnagar district received 107 mm of rainfall till Friday afternoon, followed by 14.3 mm at Uppal in Hyderabad, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The Met Centre of IMD here, in its forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana, said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in most places over Telangana from Friday afternoon to 8.30 am on Saturday.

It said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and other districts during the same period.

The bulletin said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in many places over Telangana from 8.30 am of July 26 to 8.30 am on July 27.

It also said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem Asiafabad and other districts during the same period.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister D Anasuya Seethakka directed Anganwadi personnel to identify buildings which may suffer damage due to the rains and to take corrective measures.

She suggested shifting Anganwadi Centres to safe private places if the buildings, where they are currently located, are found unsafe, an official release said.

State Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao reviewed monsoon preparedness. The meeting is a follow up to the video conference held by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

