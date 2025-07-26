Andhra CM Naidu to visit Singapore for investment push, diaspora meet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to depart for Singapore from Hyderabad at 11 pm on Saturday as part of efforts to attract investments to the state.

The chief minister will undertake a six-day visit to Singapore from July 26 to 31, said an official statement.

Accompanied by his delegation, he is expected to arrive in the Southeast Asian city-state at 6 am local time on July 27.

''Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu to depart for Singapore from Hyderabad at 11 pm on Saturday,'' it added. During the visit, Naidu will meet with representatives of leading organisations, prominent individuals, and industrialists.

On the first day, he will attend the Southeast Asia Telugu Diaspora Programme in Singapore.

Telugu industrialists, business leaders, investors, and professionals from countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand are expected to participate, it further said. Nearly 1,500 delegates are set to attend the event, which is being organised by the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT).

Discussions will focus on creating global employment opportunities for job-seeking youth from Andhra Pradesh.

Deliberations will explore ways to strengthen the global Telugu community's role in Andhra Pradesh's development. The chief minister will also invite Telugu industrialists and NRIs to participate in the 'zero poverty-P4' initiative.

It is aimed at uplifting underprivileged families under the guidance of affluent people in society.

Strategic discussions will be held on enhancing exports from Andhra Pradesh through collaborations with NRIs. Emphasis will also be placed on expanding employment opportunities through skill development programmes.

As part of the visit, the chief minister's team will tour key infrastructure and logistics hubs, including ports and sports facilities, it added.

