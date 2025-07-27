Tragedy Strikes at Mansa Devi Temple: Stampede Claims Lives
A stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple resulted in six deaths and numerous injuries following a panic caused by rumors of an electric current. A magisterial probe has been ordered, and Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences. Rescue efforts are ongoing as authorities manage the situation.
A tragic stampede took place on Sunday at the hilltop Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, resulting in the deaths of six people and leaving many more injured, according to the local police.
The chaos ensued after rumors of an electric current near the temple's entrance caused panic among the gathered devotees, explained Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal.
Efforts are ongoing to manage the crisis, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordering a magisterial investigation to identify those responsible for circulating the rumor. In a message of condolence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow for the victims' families and wished the injured a swift recovery.
