Jackal Attacks Spark Panic in Village: Nine Injured

In a startling turn of events, nine individuals, among them three young children, found themselves injured following a spree of attacks by a jackal in Jugail village. The alarming incidents unfolded across Friday and Saturday, sending shockwaves through the community.

On the scene, Forest Ranger Avadhesh Kumar Singh reported that initial observations suggest the jackal is indeed behind the assaults. Forest department teams are poised to assess the area and formulate a plan to apprehend the creature.

The injured victims were swiftly transported to the Community Health Centre in Chopan, where they received prompt medical attention, including first aid and essential vaccinations. The affected individuals have been identified as village residents, highlighting the dire need for swift action to prevent further attacks.

