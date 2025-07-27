Left Menu

Rogue Langur Sparks Controversy in Bokaro: Rescue Operation Turns Violent

A langur caused chaos in Bokaro, injuring 20 people. During a failed rescue, locals allegedly attacked the animal. The forest department plans legal action against the perpetrators. The langur, now in stable condition, is receiving treatment. Officials stress that while public anger is understandable, violence is unacceptable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:46 IST
Rogue Langur Sparks Controversy in Bokaro: Rescue Operation Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A wild langur's rampage in Jharkhand's Bokaro district has caused significant concern, leading to an incident of violence during its capture. Officials reported that the langur injured at least 20 people over 15 days, prompting a rescue operation.

During the rescue, locals allegedly attacked the langur, an act condemned by Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer Rajnish Kumar. The forest department intends to file charges against those involved in the assault, highlighting the need for lawful actions over vigilantism.

The langur is now in treatment at Bokaro zoo, its condition stable. Despite public outrage, Kumar emphasized that people must refrain from taking the law into their own hands, promising accountability for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025