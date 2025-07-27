Rogue Langur Sparks Controversy in Bokaro: Rescue Operation Turns Violent

A wild langur's rampage in Jharkhand's Bokaro district has caused significant concern, leading to an incident of violence during its capture. Officials reported that the langur injured at least 20 people over 15 days, prompting a rescue operation.

During the rescue, locals allegedly attacked the langur, an act condemned by Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer Rajnish Kumar. The forest department intends to file charges against those involved in the assault, highlighting the need for lawful actions over vigilantism.

The langur is now in treatment at Bokaro zoo, its condition stable. Despite public outrage, Kumar emphasized that people must refrain from taking the law into their own hands, promising accountability for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)