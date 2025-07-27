Left Menu

Kerala Faces Turmoil Amidst Torrential Downpour: Alerts Raised

Kerala is experiencing heavy rainfall and strong winds, leading to rising water levels in rivers and dams, power outages, and property damage. The IMD issued alerts across districts, and warnings extended to fishermen due to rough seas. Relief camps have been established for displaced families.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:59 IST
Heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to wreak havoc in Kerala, causing river levels to rise, uprooting trees, and disrupting power supply across the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'orange alert' for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod, implying very heavy rainfall, while a 'yellow alert' was declared in six other districts.

In response, state Revenue Minister K Rajan noted that, although the intense weather has resulted in minor landslides and tree falls, the rainfall's intensity is predicted to decrease from Sunday. Notably, the Banasura Sagar dam and Moozhiyar reservoir were opened to manage their water levels, cautioning residents downstream.

The turbulent weather also prompted the establishment of relief camps, particularly in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts, where numerous families have been relocated. Concurrently, flood warnings were issued for several rivers, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and prepared to evacuate if necessary.

