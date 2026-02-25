Left Menu

Tragic Rescue: Young Leopard's Fate Sealed in Bitania Village

A juvenile male leopard died while being transported after a rescue operation in Bitania village. The animal initially showed signs of dehydration and breathlessness. The post-mortem will clarify the cause of death. The area has a notable leopard presence, with 20 leopards recorded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:05 IST
Tragic Rescue: Young Leopard's Fate Sealed in Bitania Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A juvenile male leopard, the subject of a rescue operation in Bitania village, met a tragic end while being transported after its capture, a senior forest official confirmed.

Early Wednesday, the Bahraich Forest Division received an alert about the leopard perched atop a tree. Despite a grueling three-hour operation that successfully ensnared the leopard alive, the animal began exhibiting signs of distress, such as dehydration and breathlessness, after being caged.

Divisional Forest Officer Sundaresha disclosed that preliminary indications suggest dehydration as the culprit, but a definitive cause will emerge from the forthcoming post-mortem results. The region, adjacent to wildlife-rich areas, has documented sightings of around 20 leopards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Connectivity

Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Conne...

 India
2
Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

 India
3
Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

 India
4
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026