Tragic Rescue: Young Leopard's Fate Sealed in Bitania Village

A juvenile male leopard, the subject of a rescue operation in Bitania village, met a tragic end while being transported after its capture, a senior forest official confirmed.

Early Wednesday, the Bahraich Forest Division received an alert about the leopard perched atop a tree. Despite a grueling three-hour operation that successfully ensnared the leopard alive, the animal began exhibiting signs of distress, such as dehydration and breathlessness, after being caged.

Divisional Forest Officer Sundaresha disclosed that preliminary indications suggest dehydration as the culprit, but a definitive cause will emerge from the forthcoming post-mortem results. The region, adjacent to wildlife-rich areas, has documented sightings of around 20 leopards.

(With inputs from agencies.)