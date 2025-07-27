Tragic Collapse amidst Monsoon Fury in Shahapur

A 55-year-old man lost his life when his home collapsed amidst relentless heavy rains and strong winds in Shahapur taluka of Thane district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Dunda Malhari Nimse was tragically buried beneath his home's remnants in Alyani village on the morning of July 26. Authorities have classified the incident as an accidental death.

Local administration efforts are underway to safeguard residents in high-risk areas during the ongoing monsoon. Thane has experienced 699 mm of rainfall this July, slightly below last year's figures but aligning generally with seasonal averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)