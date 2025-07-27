Left Menu

Tragic Collapse amidst Monsoon Fury in Shahapur

A 55-year-old man died after his house collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds in Shahapur, Thane. Local officials reported 699 mm of rainfall in July, below last year's. The district administration is working to protect vulnerable residents during the monsoon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:47 IST
Tragic Collapse amidst Monsoon Fury in Shahapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man lost his life when his home collapsed amidst relentless heavy rains and strong winds in Shahapur taluka of Thane district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Dunda Malhari Nimse was tragically buried beneath his home's remnants in Alyani village on the morning of July 26. Authorities have classified the incident as an accidental death.

Local administration efforts are underway to safeguard residents in high-risk areas during the ongoing monsoon. Thane has experienced 699 mm of rainfall this July, slightly below last year's figures but aligning generally with seasonal averages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025