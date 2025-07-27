Building Bridges: UP's Path to Integrated Progress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the indispensable role of public representatives as a bridge between citizens and governance during an interactive session in Lucknow. He urged that their insights guide policy-making and project implementation across the state's divisions, notably Kanpur and Bundelkhand.

The Chief Minister met with legislators from Kanpur and neighbouring districts to discuss the integration of public aspirations into policy planning. Similar meetings with MLAs from Jhansi and Chitrakoot Dham underscored the government's commitment to Bundelkhand's development, with proposals worth Rs 8,776 crore being discussed.

Key infrastructure projects, including road connectivity upgrades and irrigation systems, are slated for development. Adityanath emphasized timely and transparent execution, advocating for public representatives to closely monitor the progress, ensuring alignment with local needs and aspirations.

