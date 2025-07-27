Delhi's Parks Get a Makeover: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Leads the Charge

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conducted an inspection of district parks in Pitampura and Shalimar Bagh this Sunday, instructing officials to hasten beautification efforts and development activities.

Gupta underlined the need for citizen involvement in the upcoming 'Delhi Ko Kude Se Azadi' campaign, which aims to instigate a mass movement toward cleanliness. Officials were directed to ensure high quality and fast progress in upgrading park facilities.

The minister highlighted the necessity for message-based murals on park walls, rejuvenation of water bodies, and repairs of gym equipment and musical fountains. She also called for reconstruction of park entrances, repair of boundary walls, improved lighting, and more rigorous police patrolling.

