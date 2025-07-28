Global Trade Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Crucial Policy Week

Stocks rallied globally on Monday as investor sentiment improved after the U.S. and the European Union reached a significant trade agreement. The deal, involving a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, allayed fears of increased tariffs and stabilized markets just ahead of key Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings.

A strategic framework agreement with the EU comes on the heels of a similar deal with Japan, showcasing the U.S.'s aggressive trade policy leading up to the looming August 1 deadline for trade deal finalizations. Talks with China are scheduled in Stockholm amid hopes for an extended truce between the world's top economies.

Markets, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, reacted positively, and European futures saw a near 1% increase. Despite minor setbacks in Asian markets, the trade agreement signifies a crucial step in averting larger trade disputes. Investors will keenly observe upcoming policy remarks from the Fed and the BOJ.

