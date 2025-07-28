Left Menu

Global Trade Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Crucial Policy Week

Global stocks surged and the euro strengthened following a new trade agreement between the U.S. and the EU. The agreement, which mitigates higher tariffs and provides stability, comes ahead of pivotal policy meetings by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan. Asian markets displayed mixed reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 06:40 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 06:40 IST
Global Trade Deal Boosts Stocks Amid Crucial Policy Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stocks rallied globally on Monday as investor sentiment improved after the U.S. and the European Union reached a significant trade agreement. The deal, involving a 15% import tariff on most EU goods, allayed fears of increased tariffs and stabilized markets just ahead of key Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan meetings.

A strategic framework agreement with the EU comes on the heels of a similar deal with Japan, showcasing the U.S.'s aggressive trade policy leading up to the looming August 1 deadline for trade deal finalizations. Talks with China are scheduled in Stockholm amid hopes for an extended truce between the world's top economies.

Markets, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, reacted positively, and European futures saw a near 1% increase. Despite minor setbacks in Asian markets, the trade agreement signifies a crucial step in averting larger trade disputes. Investors will keenly observe upcoming policy remarks from the Fed and the BOJ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025