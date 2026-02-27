Rising Tariffs Ignite Trade Tensions Between Colombia and Ecuador

Commerce tensions between Colombia and Ecuador are intensifying as Colombia's commerce minister, Diana Marcela Morales, announced plans to propose a tariff increase on Ecuadorean goods. Currently at 30%, tariffs may rise to 50% due to escalating trade disputes between the neighboring countries.

This development follows Ecuador's decision to elevate tariffs on Colombian imports to 50%, criticizing Colombia for alleged lack of cooperation in combating border drug trafficking. The step, according to Ecuador, is necessary to address soaring security costs which have burgeoned to nearly $400 million annually. In response, Colombian authorities refute these allegations.

The trade skirmish has seen Ecuador raising tariffs on Colombian crude transit, leading to halted shipments and exacerbating the $1.1 billion trade deficit Ecuador faces with Colombia. Both countries are now entrenched in this economic conflict, with significant stakes for regional commerce.

