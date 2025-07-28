Intensifying Rains Slam Northern China, Triggering Flood Alerts

Heavy rains have battered northern China, particularly Beijing and surrounding provinces, intensifying the risk of floods and landslides. Authorities reported the relocation of more than 4,400 residents as a precaution.

The northwestern suburban area of Miyun in Beijing experienced severe flooding, with images circulating of vehicles submerged on inundated roads. Meanwhile, other regions, including Shicheng Town and parts of Shanxi Province, reported similar devastation.

Officials attribute the increased precipitation to global warming and monsoonal patterns. Authorities have issued flood warnings to 11 regions. China's government committed 50 million yuan to repair damaged infrastructure, focusing efforts on restoring normalcy in affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)