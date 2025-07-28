Left Menu

Intensifying Rains Slam Northern China, Triggering Flood Alerts

Heavy rains in northern China, especially Beijing and nearby provinces, have caused severe flooding and landslides, forcing the relocation of over 4,400 people. This extreme weather, linked to global warming and the East Asian monsoon, impacts densely populated areas, challenging infrastructure and the agricultural sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:19 IST
Heavy rains have battered northern China, particularly Beijing and surrounding provinces, intensifying the risk of floods and landslides. Authorities reported the relocation of more than 4,400 residents as a precaution.

The northwestern suburban area of Miyun in Beijing experienced severe flooding, with images circulating of vehicles submerged on inundated roads. Meanwhile, other regions, including Shicheng Town and parts of Shanxi Province, reported similar devastation.

Officials attribute the increased precipitation to global warming and monsoonal patterns. Authorities have issued flood warnings to 11 regions. China's government committed 50 million yuan to repair damaged infrastructure, focusing efforts on restoring normalcy in affected areas.

