Dubai's Housing Crackdown: Migrant Struggles in a World of Luxury

Dubai's crackdown on illegal subletting leaves migrant workers like Hesham struggling to find affordable housing. As the population grows, the city focuses on luxury living, pushing low-wage workers into precarious conditions. Government inspections target partitioned apartments over fire risks, adding stress for those already living on the edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-07-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 10:00 IST
Hesham
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In Dubai, a city synonymous with luxury, low-paid migrant workers are facing a tough crackdown on illegal subletting. The government has increased inspections following a high-profile fire, raising concerns over the risks of partitioned apartments.

Workers like Hesham, an Egyptian salesman, are being forced out of overcrowded and modified flats. The move leaves these laborers scrambling for affordable housing, with limited options.

As Dubai's real estate boom continues to drive rents up, the situation isn't set to improve for the low-wage workforce, exacerbating the existing struggles of those living on the financial edge.

