Rainfall Surge: India's Wetter Monsoon Ahead

India is expected to witness above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season, particularly in August and September, according to the India Meteorological Department. Most parts of the country, excluding some regions in the northeast, east, central, and southwestern areas, will experience normal to above-normal rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department predicts that India will witness above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season in August and September.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that most of the country, except the northeast and adjoining east India, will record normal rainfall in August.

September is expected to see above-normal rainfall, with 106 percent of the long-term average expected, especially over most regions except some parts of the northeast and central and southwestern regions.

