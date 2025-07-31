Rainfall Surge: India's Wetter Monsoon Ahead

The India Meteorological Department predicts that India will witness above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season in August and September.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that most of the country, except the northeast and adjoining east India, will record normal rainfall in August.

September is expected to see above-normal rainfall, with 106 percent of the long-term average expected, especially over most regions except some parts of the northeast and central and southwestern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)