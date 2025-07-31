Rainfall Surge: India's Wetter Monsoon Ahead
India is expected to witness above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season, particularly in August and September, according to the India Meteorological Department. Most parts of the country, excluding some regions in the northeast, east, central, and southwestern areas, will experience normal to above-normal rainfall.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:00 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department predicts that India will witness above-normal rainfall during the second half of the monsoon season in August and September.
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that most of the country, except the northeast and adjoining east India, will record normal rainfall in August.
September is expected to see above-normal rainfall, with 106 percent of the long-term average expected, especially over most regions except some parts of the northeast and central and southwestern regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU-US Trade Tensions Escalate as August 1 Deadline Looms
India Deepens Trading Ties with Chile and Peru: Next Negotiation Rounds Set for August
IMD Issues Yellow Alert: Telangana Braces for Rain
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Alerts
PRASA to Introduce First Metrorail Fare Increase in a Decade from August 2025