German Inflation Dips Slightly, Defying Expectations
In July, German inflation dipped slightly more than expected to 1.8%. Analysts had predicted a decrease to 1.9% from 2.0% the previous month. Core inflation held steady at 2.7%. Despite unchanged ECB rates and a positive euro zone economic outlook, policy easing remains uncertain.
German inflation dipped unexpectedly to 1.8% in July, surpassing forecasts of a drop to 1.9%, according to preliminary data from the federal statistics office. The 2.0% figure from the previous month had sparked different expectations among analysts polled by Reuters.
Germany's core inflation rate remained stable at 2.7% in July. This data precedes the euro zone inflation report, which analysts predict will show a decrease from 2.0% to 1.9% in July, according to a Reuters poll.
The European Central Bank has maintained its interest rates unchanged while projecting a slightly positive outlook for the euro zone's economy, causing investors to speculate about the likelihood of further policy easing actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
