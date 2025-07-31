Left Menu

Relief in Sight: Assam's Drought Situation Showing Signs of Improvement

In Assam, a drought-like situation is improving in five districts. A formal decision on declaring a drought will be made after August 15, following predictions of good rainfall from August 1-10. Authorities rely on satellite and meteorological data to assess and report the situation to the Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:39 IST
A potential drought situation in Assam appears to be easing, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The lack of rain had affected five districts, but conditions have improved, with only 48 revenue blocks still in concern.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts promising rainfall from August 1 to 10, suggesting the situation may stabilize. The government will decide on officially declaring drought status post-August 15.

Data from satellites and the Meteorological Department will inform this decision. Previously, the state's cabinet noted a 40% rainfall deficit based on analyses by meteorological and groundwater commissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

