Relief in Sight: Assam's Drought Situation Showing Signs of Improvement

A potential drought situation in Assam appears to be easing, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The lack of rain had affected five districts, but conditions have improved, with only 48 revenue blocks still in concern.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts promising rainfall from August 1 to 10, suggesting the situation may stabilize. The government will decide on officially declaring drought status post-August 15.

Data from satellites and the Meteorological Department will inform this decision. Previously, the state's cabinet noted a 40% rainfall deficit based on analyses by meteorological and groundwater commissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)