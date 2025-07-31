NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill

In a bid to bolster disaster preparedness, the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to host an extensive mock drill on Friday. The exercise spans over 55 locations, including vital sites like markets, schools, and hospitals, authorities confirmed.

Designed to test and improve real-time response mechanisms, the drill involves hundreds of personnel from various government agencies, disaster management teams, and non-governmental organizations. The mock scenario will simulate a major earthquake affecting regions across 18 districts, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and parts of Haryana.

Increased activity by emergency services will be noticeable during the drill, as temporary command posts and medical aid stations spring into action. This initiative marks a vital step in ensuring the NCR's resilience against potential disasters, highlighted the officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)