Left Menu

NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill

A comprehensive disaster management mock drill, involving over 55 locations across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and parts of Haryana, will be conducted to enhance emergency response coordination. Organized by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the drill focuses on simulating a major earthquake to evaluate preparedness and responsiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 19:24 IST
NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster disaster preparedness, the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to host an extensive mock drill on Friday. The exercise spans over 55 locations, including vital sites like markets, schools, and hospitals, authorities confirmed.

Designed to test and improve real-time response mechanisms, the drill involves hundreds of personnel from various government agencies, disaster management teams, and non-governmental organizations. The mock scenario will simulate a major earthquake affecting regions across 18 districts, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and parts of Haryana.

Increased activity by emergency services will be noticeable during the drill, as temporary command posts and medical aid stations spring into action. This initiative marks a vital step in ensuring the NCR's resilience against potential disasters, highlighted the officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025