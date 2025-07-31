NCR Gears Up for Mega Disaster Management Drill
A comprehensive disaster management mock drill, involving over 55 locations across Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and parts of Haryana, will be conducted to enhance emergency response coordination. Organized by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the drill focuses on simulating a major earthquake to evaluate preparedness and responsiveness.
In a bid to bolster disaster preparedness, the National Capital Region (NCR) is set to host an extensive mock drill on Friday. The exercise spans over 55 locations, including vital sites like markets, schools, and hospitals, authorities confirmed.
Designed to test and improve real-time response mechanisms, the drill involves hundreds of personnel from various government agencies, disaster management teams, and non-governmental organizations. The mock scenario will simulate a major earthquake affecting regions across 18 districts, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and parts of Haryana.
Increased activity by emergency services will be noticeable during the drill, as temporary command posts and medical aid stations spring into action. This initiative marks a vital step in ensuring the NCR's resilience against potential disasters, highlighted the officials.
