Reviving Amaravati: The Green Visionary of N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is spearheading a transformative initiative to morph Amaravati into a city celebrated for its expansive lung space. In a recent directive, Naidu instructed officials to implement an ambitious green action plan under the banner 'Amaravati in Nature.'

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of beautifying the city through the enhancement of trunk and connected roads, construction of world-class parks, and establishment of mesmerizing green zones and buffer spaces. Avenue plantations will line the roads, while the city's riverfront will be transformed into a vibrant hub.

Naidu's vision extends to introducing medicinal plants and indigenous trees, fostering a city that blooms with various colored flowers in different seasons. Drawing inspiration from global cities, the Chief Minister has called for studies of places like Bengaluru and Singapore to adopt best practices and diversify the flora by including exotic flowering plants.

(With inputs from agencies.)