Mantra Launches Best Friends Festival: Turning Friends into Neighbors

In Pune, India's vibrant residential arena witnesses an innovative community-building initiative as Mantra introduces the Best Friends Festival. This unique referral program encourages current residents to invite their friends to become their neighbors by choosing any Mantra project across the city.

The program offers a win-win scenario where existing Mantra residents gain referral rewards, and new buyers receive exclusive benefits upon joining the community. This initiative emphasizes community living, transforming neighborhoods where friendships thrive and homes are filled with shared memories.

CEO Rohit Gupta articulates, 'Through Mantra BFF, we facilitate creating homes that are enriched by the people, turning friends into family.' This festival underscores that homeownership at Mantra offers more than a property—it's about investing in relationships and community bonds.

