Yamuna River Climbs to Danger Levels, Delhi on High Alert
The Yamuna River in Delhi has risen near the danger mark, prompting authorities to take preventive measures and evacuate residents in low-lying areas. With increased water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage, officials are actively monitoring the situation and ensuring the safety of affected communities.
- Country:
- India
The rising water levels of the Yamuna River in Delhi are approaching the danger mark, leading authorities to urge evacuations in low-lying areas. As precautionary measures take precedence, district officials and disaster management teams are actively patrolling vulnerable zones, advising residents to relocate with essential belongings.
On Thursday, the Yamuna's water level was recorded at 205.03 metres, nearing the danger threshold of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge—a critical observation point for flood risks. Notably, water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage surpassed 50,000 cusecs, signaling potential for further increases in river levels.
In response to the escalating situation, Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections and reported that comprehensive monitoring of barrages and drainage systems is underway. Authorities emphasize that the flow of water remains uninterrupted, with no closed gates at the ITO Barrage, marking a significant operational difference from the previous year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gates Opened at Sardar Sarovar Dam Amid Rising Water Levels
Ayodhya: Saryu River level above danger mark amid continuous rainfall
Uttarakhand: Ganga's water level rises to near danger mark amid continuous rainfall
Yamuna River Threatens Delhi with Rising Water Levels
Ganga River Swells: Rituals Shift as Water Levels Rise