Yamuna River Climbs to Danger Levels, Delhi on High Alert

The rising water levels of the Yamuna River in Delhi are approaching the danger mark, leading authorities to urge evacuations in low-lying areas. As precautionary measures take precedence, district officials and disaster management teams are actively patrolling vulnerable zones, advising residents to relocate with essential belongings.

On Thursday, the Yamuna's water level was recorded at 205.03 metres, nearing the danger threshold of 205.33 metres at the Old Railway Bridge—a critical observation point for flood risks. Notably, water discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage surpassed 50,000 cusecs, signaling potential for further increases in river levels.

In response to the escalating situation, Minister Parvesh Verma conducted inspections and reported that comprehensive monitoring of barrages and drainage systems is underway. Authorities emphasize that the flow of water remains uninterrupted, with no closed gates at the ITO Barrage, marking a significant operational difference from the previous year.

