Left Menu

Tragic Flooding Strikes Central North Carolina Again

Two individuals from Louisburg, North Carolina, perished in floodwaters this week as storms continue to wreak havoc on the region. Despite the efforts of a police officer, both victims were swept away in fast-moving waters. The local area is still recovering from Tropical Storm Chantal's recent devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Spring | Updated: 07-08-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 21:02 IST
Tragic Flooding Strikes Central North Carolina Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Central North Carolina faces tragic scenes once more as two locals from Louisburg were found dead after being caught in rapid floodwaters. The deadly incident unfolded as storms unleashed torrential rains, already saturating the state from previous downpours, with authorities confirming the victims' identities—a 24-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

Both individuals were trapped inside a vehicle submerged in floodwaters, which swiftly escalated when the car rolled into a ditch near Spring Hope. A brave police officer attempted to rescue the woman, only for all three to be swept away by the forceful current, authorities reported.

This relentless weather follows last month's Tropical Storm Chantal, impacting local communities with further declarations of disaster relief. A state aid package exceeding USD 42 million aims to assist North Carolinians in rebuilding. As flood warnings persist, many question the effectiveness of prepared infrastructure in handling consecutive storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
2
Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

Trump suggests Vance is his likely heir apparent in 2028

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping Nvidia AI chips to China

UPDATE 2-Two Chinese nationals in California accused of illegally shipping N...

 Global
4
Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated by growing nuke threat

Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing as aging survivors frustrated ...

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025