Finalists Announced for 2025 South African Women in Science Awards

As South Africa marks Women’s Month, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has proudly revealed the finalists for the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) — a prestigious national platform that has been honouring the outstanding achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) since its inception in 2003.

The awards are designed to spotlight female scientists whose contributions have advanced knowledge, innovation, and social progress, while also inspiring young women and girls to consider careers in scientific fields. According to the DSTI, SAWiSA is more than just a celebration of excellence — it is an important instrument for transforming South Africa’s research landscape by making it more inclusive, diverse, and representative.

Theme and Purpose for 2025

The 2025 event will be held under the theme “Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science”, aligning with global initiatives that recognise the pivotal role women play in shaping the future of science. The theme reflects a commitment to amplifying women’s voices, recognising their leadership, and ensuring that their contributions influence the development of emerging and traditional scientific disciplines.

Categories and Areas of Impact

A total of 30 exceptional finalists have been selected from institutions across the country, representing four award categories:

Distinguished Women Researchers

Distinguished Young Women Researchers

Doctoral Fellows

Master’s Fellows

Their work spans critical fields such as public health, paediatrics, inclusive innovation, gender studies, religion, and the circular economy — highlighting the breadth and diversity of women’s contributions to science and society.

A National Celebration in Bloemfontein

The winners will be announced during a high-profile ceremony on 21 August 2025 in Bloemfontein. The choice of venue underscores the DSTI’s commitment to giving the awards a truly national presence by rotating the event to different provinces each year.

The 2025 fellowships will honour Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, a pioneering leader in ICT, education, and science policy, and a proud daughter of the Free State. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations of scientists and innovators.

List of 2025 SAWiSA Finalists

Distinguished Women & Distinguished Young Women Researchers

Prof Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, University of Cape Town

Prof Jill Hanass-Hancock, South African Medical Research Council

Prof Victoria Madden, University of Cape Town

Prof Tebogo Mashifana, University of South Africa

Prof Shanaaz Mathews, University of Cape Town

Prof Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana, University of South Africa

Prof Carolyn McKinney, University of Cape Town

Prof Lucy Moleleki, University of Pretoria

Prof Brenda Morrow, University of Cape Town

Dr Maurine Musie, University of Pretoria

Prof Sarojini Nadar, University of the Western Cape

Prof Nombulelo Veronica Sepeng, University of Pretoria

Prof Alison September, University of Cape Town

Prof Mahloro Hope Serepa-Dlamini, University of Johannesburg

Doctoral & Master’s Fellowships

Kimberly Christine Coetzer, Stellenbosch University

Ruby May Davies, Nelson Mandela University

Nadine Zeta du Piesanie, University of Pretoria

Samantha Filby, University of Cape Town

Nolwazi Thabile Gazu, University of South Africa

Jaymi January, University of the Western Cape

Duduzile Kubheka, Stellenbosch University

Nothando Clementine Madlala, University of Mpumalanga

Kegomoditswe Malebo, University of the Free State

Jacqueline Maphutha, University of Pretoria

Linda Maqutu, University of Johannesburg

Corine Mouton, Stellenbosch University

Phelisa Ntayiya, University of Cape Town

Nathma Samie, University of South Africa

Nomthandazo Precious Sibiya-Dlomo, Durban University of Technology

Motheo Meta Tjebane, University of Johannesburg

Inspiring the Next Generation

Through SAWiSA, the DSTI continues to create platforms where women in science can be celebrated as role models, mentors, and leaders. The department emphasises that such recognition helps shift societal perceptions, opens career pathways, and fosters a stronger presence of women in areas where they remain underrepresented.