Finalists Announced for 2025 South African Women in Science Awards
As South Africa marks Women’s Month, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) has proudly revealed the finalists for the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) — a prestigious national platform that has been honouring the outstanding achievements of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) since its inception in 2003.
The awards are designed to spotlight female scientists whose contributions have advanced knowledge, innovation, and social progress, while also inspiring young women and girls to consider careers in scientific fields. According to the DSTI, SAWiSA is more than just a celebration of excellence — it is an important instrument for transforming South Africa’s research landscape by making it more inclusive, diverse, and representative.
Theme and Purpose for 2025
The 2025 event will be held under the theme “Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science”, aligning with global initiatives that recognise the pivotal role women play in shaping the future of science. The theme reflects a commitment to amplifying women’s voices, recognising their leadership, and ensuring that their contributions influence the development of emerging and traditional scientific disciplines.
Categories and Areas of Impact
A total of 30 exceptional finalists have been selected from institutions across the country, representing four award categories:
-
Distinguished Women Researchers
-
Distinguished Young Women Researchers
-
Doctoral Fellows
-
Master’s Fellows
Their work spans critical fields such as public health, paediatrics, inclusive innovation, gender studies, religion, and the circular economy — highlighting the breadth and diversity of women’s contributions to science and society.
A National Celebration in Bloemfontein
The winners will be announced during a high-profile ceremony on 21 August 2025 in Bloemfontein. The choice of venue underscores the DSTI’s commitment to giving the awards a truly national presence by rotating the event to different provinces each year.
The 2025 fellowships will honour Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, a pioneering leader in ICT, education, and science policy, and a proud daughter of the Free State. Her legacy continues to inspire new generations of scientists and innovators.
List of 2025 SAWiSA Finalists
Distinguished Women & Distinguished Young Women Researchers
-
Prof Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, University of Cape Town
-
Prof Jill Hanass-Hancock, South African Medical Research Council
-
Prof Victoria Madden, University of Cape Town
-
Prof Tebogo Mashifana, University of South Africa
-
Prof Shanaaz Mathews, University of Cape Town
-
Prof Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana, University of South Africa
-
Prof Carolyn McKinney, University of Cape Town
-
Prof Lucy Moleleki, University of Pretoria
-
Prof Brenda Morrow, University of Cape Town
-
Dr Maurine Musie, University of Pretoria
-
Prof Sarojini Nadar, University of the Western Cape
-
Prof Nombulelo Veronica Sepeng, University of Pretoria
-
Prof Alison September, University of Cape Town
-
Prof Mahloro Hope Serepa-Dlamini, University of Johannesburg
Doctoral & Master’s Fellowships
-
Kimberly Christine Coetzer, Stellenbosch University
-
Ruby May Davies, Nelson Mandela University
-
Nadine Zeta du Piesanie, University of Pretoria
-
Samantha Filby, University of Cape Town
-
Nolwazi Thabile Gazu, University of South Africa
-
Jaymi January, University of the Western Cape
-
Duduzile Kubheka, Stellenbosch University
-
Nothando Clementine Madlala, University of Mpumalanga
-
Kegomoditswe Malebo, University of the Free State
-
Jacqueline Maphutha, University of Pretoria
-
Linda Maqutu, University of Johannesburg
-
Corine Mouton, Stellenbosch University
-
Phelisa Ntayiya, University of Cape Town
-
Nathma Samie, University of South Africa
-
Nomthandazo Precious Sibiya-Dlomo, Durban University of Technology
-
Motheo Meta Tjebane, University of Johannesburg
Inspiring the Next Generation
Through SAWiSA, the DSTI continues to create platforms where women in science can be celebrated as role models, mentors, and leaders. The department emphasises that such recognition helps shift societal perceptions, opens career pathways, and fosters a stronger presence of women in areas where they remain underrepresented.