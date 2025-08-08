ICMR’s S.H.I.N.E. Open Day Inspires 13,000 Students to ‘Be a Scientist for a Day’

In a major push to inspire the next generation of scientists, the Department of Health Research (DHR) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) hosted a first-of-its-kind nationwide open day — S.H.I.N.E. (Science, Health and Innovation for Nextgen Explorers) — on 7–8 August 2025.

The initiative, aligned with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s call for students to “spend one day as a scientist,” opened the doors of ICMR institutes and DHR-Model Rural Health Research Units (MRHRUs) across the country to 13,150 students from grades 9 to 12. Participants represented over 300 schools from 39 districts in 16 states and union territories, giving young learners a first-hand look at India’s cutting-edge health and biomedical research infrastructure.

A Gateway to Health and Biomedical Research

The programme was designed to introduce students to careers in science, public health, and biomedical innovation, showcasing ICMR’s pivotal contributions to national health priorities. By encouraging curiosity and active engagement, the organisers aim to nurture a new wave of researchers who can contribute to India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Leadership’s Message to Students

Addressing the participants, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, DHR & Director General, ICMR, described S.H.I.N.E. as “a unique initiative to ignite scientific curiosity, foster innovation, and inspire the next generation of health researchers.”

“Today is not just a visit, it’s an invitation to step into the shoes of a scientist,” Dr. Bahl told the students. “Observe, question, and experience the spirit of scientific inquiry. Engage with our scientists, explore the labs, and witness the strides India has made in medical and health research. This is how we shape a Viksit Bharat — through curiosity, evidence, and ambition.”

Hands-On Learning Experiences

The event featured interactive lab tours, research exhibitions, poster walks, video presentations, and live demonstrations of ongoing projects. Students interacted directly with ICMR scientists, learning about their research journeys, areas of expertise, and the real-world impact of their work.

Adding a fun, relatable element, organisers introduced a friendly mascot, Dr. Curio, who acted as a guide and companion for the students throughout the day.

Showcasing India’s Health Research Achievements

Students also watched four specially curated short films that captured ICMR’s major initiatives:

Covaxin – India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine

iDRONE – delivering healthcare to remote areas using drones

TB Elimination Efforts – advancing towards a TB-free India

Vishanu Yudh Abhyas – a nationwide pandemic preparedness mock drill

These films demonstrated the range of ICMR’s impact, from vaccine development to innovative healthcare delivery models.

A Day of Scientific Legacy

The event on 8 August coincided with the 104th birth anniversary of Dr. Vulimiri Ramalingaswami, one of India’s most respected medical scientists, pathologists, and writers, and a former Director General of ICMR. His pioneering work and leadership continue to inspire the organisation and the country’s research community.

Inspiring Future Researchers

By opening its doors to school students, ICMR aims to demystify the world of health research and make it more accessible. S.H.I.N.E. is expected to become a recurring model for engaging with young learners, strengthening the pipeline of future scientists, and fostering a nationwide culture of scientific thinking.