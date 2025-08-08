Left Menu

Markets Rise Amid Fed Speculation

U.S. stock indexes climbed on Friday following optimism sparked by President Donald Trump's temporary nomination for a Federal Reserve governor role, which investors expect could herald a more dovish stance from the central bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock markets showed positive momentum on Friday as the main indexes opened in green territory.

President Donald Trump's decision to appoint an interim Federal Reserve governor has boosted expectations for a softer approach from the central bank, fueling investor confidence.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all posted gains in early trading hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

