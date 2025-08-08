Gujarat's Lush Leap: Urban Forest Park Debuts with Tribal Tribute
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated an urban forest using the Miyawaki method in Ahmedabad. The park, housing 8,000 indigenous trees, aims to transform the city into a green hub. The project aligns with AMC's 'Mission Four Million Trees 2025', already achieving 66.77% of its target.
On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated an innovative urban forest park in Ahmedabad, developed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) using the Japanese Miyawaki afforestation method.
The event also marked the unveiling of a statue of tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The Miyawaki approach focuses on planting a diverse range of native trees and shrubs in close proximity to simulate a natural forest environment.
Spanning 4,464 square meters and costing Rs 55 lakh under a public-private partnership, the park features around 8,000 indigenous trees. This initiative is part of the AMC's 'Mission Four Million Trees 2025', which has so far accomplished 66.77% of its tree-planting goal. The AMC has also established 198 urban forests and aims to enhance Ahmedabad's green infrastructure further with its extensive tree plantation efforts.
