Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Champions Swachhta Challenge for a Cleaner Capital
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the 'Swachhta Challenge' for citizens to cooperate in cleaning the city. She invited political leaders to partake, encouraging citizens to share their cleaning activities and nominate others. Gupta aims for a collaborative effort towards a cleaner, greener Delhi.
Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the collective responsibility of citizens in maintaining cleanliness across the national capital by endorsing the 'Swachhta Challenge'. The call to action was extended to prominent political figures, inviting participation in this significant campaign.
Utilizing the platform X, Gupta urged BJP figures like P Khandelwal and Manoj Tiwari, among others, to take up the challenge. This initiative involved citizens sharing images or videos of cleaning efforts in their surroundings with a commitment to pass the challenge forward to 10 others.
Gupta's vision for a sustainable campaign is rooted in community involvement, with her rallying cry for a "clean, green and beautiful Delhi," marked by the use of hashtags #DelhiKoKoodeSeAzadi and #SwachhBharatMission highlighting her post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
