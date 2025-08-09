Left Menu

Flood Alert: Rising Waters Threaten Bihar's Low-Lying Areas

Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in several districts of Bihar, affecting thousands. Rising water levels in the Ganga and other rivers have forced evacuations, with over 89,000 people moved to relief camps in Patna alone. Authorities remain on alert but report no immediate danger.

Bihar is facing a flood crisis as incessant rains have resulted in rising water levels in several rivers, including the Ganga. This situation has affected numerous low-lying areas across various districts, notably Patna, Vaishali, and Bhojpur, prompting an urgent response from local authorities.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Ganga is flowing above danger level at multiple points, exacerbating flood conditions in the region. As a precaution, more than 89,000 individuals in Patna have been relocated to relief camps. Similarly, Bhojpur district saw the evacuation of 21,700 residents from flood-prone zones.

The Disaster Management Department has called for vigilance, advising district administrations to implement preventive measures to safeguard residents. While the situation is under control, with no immediate alarm, officials continue to monitor the escalating water levels following continuous heavy rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

