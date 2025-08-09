Under-Construction Temple Gate Collapse Injures Seventeen Workers in Nagpur
A section of an under-construction gate at the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan in Nagpur collapsed, injuring seventeen workers, three critically. Immediate rescue efforts by local authorities and NDRF personnel are underway. The cause of the collapse remains unknown, with an expert investigation pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-08-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 09-08-2025 23:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur when an under-construction gate at the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan collapsed, causing injuries to seventeen workers, including three who are in critical condition.
The collapse occurred at approximately 8 PM, prompting swift rescue efforts by police, the fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force personnel.
Officials, including District Collector Vipin Itankar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam, are overseeing operations. While the cause of the collapse remains unclear, site inspections are expected to provide further insights soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rogue Langur Sparks Controversy in Bokaro: Rescue Operation Turns Violent
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Madhya Pradesh's Severe Flooding
ITBP Bus Tragedy: Rescue Operation Underway in Jammu and Kashmir
Rescue Operation at Juhu: One Person Saved, Another Missing
Rescue Operations Amidst Juhu Tragedy