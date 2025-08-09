Under-Construction Temple Gate Collapse Injures Seventeen Workers in Nagpur

A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur when an under-construction gate at the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan collapsed, causing injuries to seventeen workers, including three who are in critical condition.

The collapse occurred at approximately 8 PM, prompting swift rescue efforts by police, the fire brigade, and National Disaster Response Force personnel.

Officials, including District Collector Vipin Itankar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam, are overseeing operations. While the cause of the collapse remains unclear, site inspections are expected to provide further insights soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)